Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.64.

Generac Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $180.22 on Wednesday. Generac has a 12 month low of $167.11 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Generac by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 4,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

