General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $218.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.15. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

