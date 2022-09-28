Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives $64.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of GCO stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $537.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genesco has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,910,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Genesco by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

