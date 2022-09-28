Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives $64.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
Genesco Stock Performance
Shares of GCO stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $537.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genesco has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $73.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,910,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Genesco by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.