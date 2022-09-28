Genesis Shards (GS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $29,468.00

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $2.46 million and $29,468.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards launched on April 2nd, 2021. Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,969,354 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Shards’ official website is www.genshards.com.

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Shards is a whole new marketplace for pre-IDO tokens on NFTs powered by Polkadot. It was created to usher in a new paradigm for DeFi transforming NFTs into a liquidity vehicle for pre-IDO tokens and introducing a whole new suite of DeFi products across multiple blockchains.The $GS token is the native utility token of the Genesis ecosystem. The token gets used for Genesis Access, Genesis NFTX, and plays a significant role in Genesis network governance.Gen Access: $GS Tokens are required to be swapped for Genesis Access NFTs to be a part of the Genesis network. Based on the number of tokens held access tiers are decided to enable different access rights to its users.Gen NFTX: $GS token is the native token on the NFTX platform allowing users to benefit from a reduction in Swap fees for tickets, access cards or Gen smart contracts.Gen Governance: $GS tokens would provide governance rights to its members where they can vote on different proposals within the ecosystem. The number of tokens held would be a representation of voting power within the network.”

