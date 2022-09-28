Genesis Vision Reaches Market Capitalization of $356,407.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $356,407.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,409,907 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

