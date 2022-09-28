GeoDB (GEO) Price Hits $0.0074

GeoDB (GEO) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. GeoDB has a total market cap of $272,880.22 and approximately $2,879.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GeoDB

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,916 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

