Gera Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $346,192.00 (GERA)

Gera Coin (GERA) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Gera Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gera Coin has a market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $346,192.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gera Coin has traded down 67.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gera Coin Coin Profile

Gera Coin’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 10,979,338,837 coins. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gera Coin is geracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Gera Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries.With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gera Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

