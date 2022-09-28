Geraint Jones Sells 20,943 Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) insider Geraint Jones sold 20,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,011 ($24.30), for a total value of £421,163.73 ($508,897.69).

Geraint Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Admiral Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 30th, Geraint Jones sold 1,225 shares of Admiral Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,169 ($26.21), for a total value of £26,570.25 ($32,105.18).

Admiral Group Stock Down 2.6 %

ADM opened at GBX 1,976.50 ($23.88) on Wednesday. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,301 ($39.89). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,097.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,258.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. The stock has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 1,520.38.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 105 ($1.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,615.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Admiral Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($35.08) to GBX 2,819 ($34.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,321.17 ($28.05).

Admiral Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.