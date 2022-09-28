Giftedhands Price Hits $0.0001 (GHD)

Giftedhands (GHD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Giftedhands coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Giftedhands has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. Giftedhands has a total market cap of $67,570.00 and $26,863.00 worth of Giftedhands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Giftedhands

Giftedhands’ launch date was July 24th, 2021. Giftedhands’ total supply is 1,150,000,000 coins. Giftedhands’ official Twitter account is @giftedhandsGHD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Giftedhands is medium.com/@giftedhandsGHD. The official website for Giftedhands is www.giftedhands.io.

Giftedhands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Giftedhands proposes itself as a solution to the constant issues in payment to its freelancers developers. (GHD) is designed to enable speed up payment process. Important Productivity and get everyone involved success.The GHD token is the official token of the giftedhands platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giftedhands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giftedhands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giftedhands using one of the exchanges listed above.

