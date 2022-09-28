GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.24 on Monday. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

