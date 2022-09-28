Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

