Gitcoin (GTC) Price Tops $1.77 on Major Exchanges

Gitcoin (GTC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00009102 BTC on popular exchanges. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $177.18 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gitcoin’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Gitcoin’s official website is gitcoin.co. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin describes itself as a community of builders, creators and protocols that have come together in order to develop the future of the open internet. Gitcoin creates a community that supports new infrastructure for Web3 — includingn tools, technologies and networks — to foster development in the open-source sphere.GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token, launched in late May 2021. The token is needed for the creation and funding of the DAO that will govern Gitcoin.”

