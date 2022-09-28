Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

