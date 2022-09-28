Global Social Chain Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $39.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform launched in December 2017. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc.GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

