Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 1,123.2% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VPN opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20.

Get Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,971 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.