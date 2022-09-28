Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 271,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 182,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

