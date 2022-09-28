GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) One Day Volume Tops $98.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $189,650.22 and $98.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,584.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00273990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00141934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00754547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.43 or 0.00589391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00586324 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000886 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.