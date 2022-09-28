goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of GSY opened at C$107.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$120.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$117.34. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$95.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$207.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.22, a quick ratio of 25.67 and a current ratio of 25.76.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$251.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.13 million. Equities analysts predict that goeasy will post 14.9799993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$196.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

