Goldcoin Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $950,510.00 and approximately $911.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00272981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001329 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016989 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,275,983 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

