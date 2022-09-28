Golden Doge Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43,598.00 (GDOGE)

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Golden Doge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Doge has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. Golden Doge has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $43,598.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Golden Doge

Golden Doge’s launch date was July 9th, 2021. Golden Doge’s total supply is 98,832,507,058,298,400 coins. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Doge’s official website is goldendoge.finance.

Golden Doge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders.”

