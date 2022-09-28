Gondola Finance (GDL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $37,394.00

Gondola Finance (GDL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Gondola Finance has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. Gondola Finance has a market capitalization of $5,685.95 and $37,394.00 worth of Gondola Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gondola Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,158.23 or 1.00131650 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00058307 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005685 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00064207 BTC.

Gondola Finance Coin Profile

Gondola Finance (GDL) is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Gondola Finance’s official Twitter account is @GodlyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gondola Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The GDL project club has become popular with crowdfunding companies and private members via Initial Coin Offering (ICO) within the last 2 months. GDL is an Ethereum based blockchain smart contract and governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technology by using the value of business schemes and investment ideas. It is a united and strong community that aims to grow together and create a powerful economy. The GDL is building not only a strong community but also working on various development projects to benefit from collective investment and grow profit in gross. It has already started its own manufacturing of natural marble and granite tiles from Asia/Europe and planning to start its own airline ticketing agency with Holiday packages including hotel reservation and car rental.GDL will replace the current banking transactions by using our new prepaid card which is soon to be launched before the end of this year. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gondola Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gondola Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gondola Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

