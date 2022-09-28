Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,240 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,479,000 after purchasing an additional 857,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of VICI opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 154.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.