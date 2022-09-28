Good Life Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

