Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,384,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,217,000 after buying an additional 152,569 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 512,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,197,000 after acquiring an additional 121,306 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

SDOG opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95.

