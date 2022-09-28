Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 664,731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 51,980 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 873,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 513,908 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 418.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

