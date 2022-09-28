Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 1,092 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.