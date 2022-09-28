Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196,924 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after buying an additional 3,245,476 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

