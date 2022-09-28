Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 802 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth about $162,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUS stock opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $131.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average of $114.96.

