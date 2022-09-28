Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 8,534 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

