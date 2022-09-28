Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 866 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

