Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

MUB opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.98. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.