Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Hits Market Cap of $736,976.00

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $736,976.00 and approximately $183,512.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,961 coins. The official website for Graphlinq Protocol is graphlinq.io. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

