Graviton (GRAV) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviton has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Graviton has a market cap of $15.28 million and $28,153.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00066547 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

La Peseta (PTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

