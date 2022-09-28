Gravity Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $670,007.78 and $64.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,493.66 or 1.00037387 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057892 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064296 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00079820 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2021. Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

