Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $408.40

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 408.40 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 409.20 ($4.94), with a volume of 605391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 433.40 ($5.24).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Baader Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 717.50 ($8.67).

Great Portland Estates Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 545.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 619. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 620.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

