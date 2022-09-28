Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 2,046 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,053,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,589,000 after buying an additional 152,009 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Generac by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after buying an additional 145,878 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Generac by 5,480.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after buying an additional 142,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. OTR Global downgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $180.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.07 and its 200 day moving average is $246.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.11 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

