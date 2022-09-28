Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 7,962 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 0.2 %

EQT stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

