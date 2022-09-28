Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $109.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

