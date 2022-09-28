Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 74,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.