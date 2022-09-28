Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 10,290 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 97,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $121.98 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.