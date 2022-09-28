Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 19,672 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 512.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RYE stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32.

