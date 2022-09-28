Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 20,970 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.68 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

