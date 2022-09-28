Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 9,930 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 997,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after purchasing an additional 865,871 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52.

