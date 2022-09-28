Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,034 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,892,000 after buying an additional 12,511,667 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,047,000 after buying an additional 2,818,076 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,883 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,439,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 729,048 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.10 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

About Uranium Energy

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

