Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 131.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Nucor by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Nucor by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.78.

Shares of NUE opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average is $132.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

