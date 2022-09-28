Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after buying an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,055,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after buying an additional 88,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after buying an additional 966,353 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,350,000 after purchasing an additional 181,302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $56.42.

