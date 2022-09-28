Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 224 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $349,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 40.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $335.68 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

