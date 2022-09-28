Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 224 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $349,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 40.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
