Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 9,714 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

