Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1,059.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

