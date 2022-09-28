Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Global Payments by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.46.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 599.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.17. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $163.85.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

